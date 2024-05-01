Evans Named Permanent Lead Principal at Brighton High School

May 1, 2024

Matt Evans, one of three grade principals at 1,900-student Brighton High School, has been promoted to the position of permanent lead principal.



He replaces Gavin Johnson, who retired from the position in late January after 30 years in the field of education. Johnson is currently taking a hiatus and will assume the position of president and CEO of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce on July 29th. He will replace Pam McConeghy, who will be retiring as chamber head in August.



The other two co-principals at Brighton High are Tracie Richards and Nate Grabowski. Approval of Evans as the permanent lead principal came at a meeting of the Board of Education last week.



Evans told WHMI, “It’s a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity.” Evans says he “worked closely for nine years with Gavin (Johnson) and had an opportunity for learning from the best and have an opportunity for growth.”



According to the Brighton Area Schools Administrator Association (BASAA) contract with the district, Evans’ salary will go up in line with his increased responsibilities. The 2024-25 fiscal year salary for the high school lead principal is $135,276 — an increase of nearly $17,000 over Evans' current annual pay.