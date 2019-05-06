Evaluation Ordered For Woman Charged With Assaulting Officers

May 6, 2019

A South Lyon woman who attacked officers after being arrested for drunk driving is undergoing an evaluation.



Alexandra Paige was arrested just after midnight on February 23rd when she was pulled over near Martindale Road and Ten Mile Road for speeding. Police say she failed a field sobriety test after the officer detected alcohol on her breath. After being taken to the station, the police report states she exposed herself and then allegedly struggled with officers, kicking one in the groin twice, despite being ordered to stop. Police say she then purposely clogged a toilet, which resulted in the cell floor being flooded with a quarter inch of water.



The report indicates that while being booked, Paige said she was an engineer who worked on seat belt systems for police cars and the she would make them fail. She also allegedly indicated that she wished officers would be shot in the head and/or run over while working, and suggested that they were going to rape her.



Paige was previously bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on three charges; one for operating while intoxicated, and two for Assaulting/Resisting/and Obstructing a Police Officer. Court records show that she has since been ordered to undergo a criminal responsibility exam at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. (JK)