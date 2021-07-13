Evaluation Ordered For Brighton Teen Charged w/ Dad's Murder

July 13, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A psychological evaluation has been ordered for a Brighton teen charged with the shooting death of his father last month.



18-year-old Hayden Jagst is charged with open murder, two counts of felony firearm, carrying with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the June 21st murder of his father, 48-year-old Edward Jagst a Canton Township Police officer.



In court today, 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain approved a referral for Jagst to the Forensic Center for evaluations on competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility. A review hearing was then set for August 24th.



Ed Jagst was found by Brighton Police officers who had been summoned to the family’s Woodlake Drive home by Jagst’s teenage daughter. The daughter identified her 18-year-old brother as the shooter and said he had threatened to kill himself before leaving the home. The son was later convinced to return to Brighton, where he was taken into custody.



A motive has not been disclosed. If convicted, Hayden Jagst faces up to life in prison.