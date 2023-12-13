EV Manufacturer Selects Novi to Build New Research Facility

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Scout Motors, a Volkswagen-backed, independent American auto manufacturer headquartered in Virginia, is establishing a new research and development facility in the City of Novi with support from Oakland County and the Michigan Strategic Fund.



Governor Whitmer met with executives from the company while traveling home from her international trade mission in January, making the case that with its attractive business climate, robust talent pool, and undisputed leadership in future mobility and vehicle electrification, Michigan was the smart location for a growing automotive company to establish its R&D operations and create engineering jobs. Today’s announcement rounds out that landmark investment mission with a landmark R&D investment in the state.



Scout Motors, an independent U.S. auto manufacturer backed by Volkswagen Group, will make a capital investment of $11 million and create 200 high-paying jobs in Michigan. The project will bring immediate, high-wage engineering, design, and development jobs to the region.



The company was formed in 2022 to design and manufacture all-electric trucks and rugged SUVs. With the opening of the Novi facility, Scout plans to revitalize their brand and begin vehicle production at the end of 2026.



Oakland County is providing a $150,000 grant in support of the project.



“In Oakland County, we are actively invested in the success of advanced manufacturing and the mobility industry of the future. We are excited to collaborate with the state and Detroit Regional Partnership to help attract Scout Motors and its new research and development facility to Novi,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “We welcome this project and look forward to working with Scout to introduce the company to the skilled and talented workers who call Oakland County home.”



The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $10 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant in support of the project. Michigan was chosen for the expansion over competing sites in part because of the strength of automotive engineering talent in the state.



More information on Scout Motors, including careers, can be found at the provided link.