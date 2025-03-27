EV Charging Stations, Bike Racks Coming to Downtown South Lyon

March 27, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Some transportation enhancements are coming to downtown South Lyon. DDA Director Nate Mack this week updated city council on long awaited electric vehicle chargers.



"DTE has redesigned what they're going to do for Wells Street. So, that should be starting soon. They had to go back and redesign to reduce the number of parking spots to be taken up, from eight to four," said Mack.



South Lyon also will offer new bike racks for those who rely on pedal power to get around town.



"I spoke with our contractor last week to get an update and see where we're at with them," said Mack. "They're on order, so they should be coming in soon. And we'll get them insalled once we have them. We'll be putting in a total of 12."



Both the EV chargers and bike racks should be installed ahead of South Lyon hosting its first Buy Michigan Now Festival August 1-3.



"That's a huge event. They're expecting anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 people over the course of three days. We're pretty excited for that," Mack added.



Video of South Lyon's City Council meeting is linked below.