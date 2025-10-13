Euchre Tournament To Benefit Livingston County United Way

October 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming euchre tournament will benefit a local non-profit.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the tournament October 22nd to help support and raise funds for the Livingston County United Way.



The cost is $10 per player. It’s a 10-round progressive euchre tournament

The tournament will be held in the lower level of the American Legion Post 141 in Howell at 3265 West Grand River.



Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by this Friday, October 17th with Leah Morcom at Lmorcom@livgov.com or call 517-540-7940.



An event flyer is attached.