Man Pleads Guilty To Impersonating Firefighter

April 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man accused of impersonating a Brighton Firefighter has entered a plea in the case.



18-year-old Ethyn Clark of Grand Blanc pleaded guilty as charged to impersonating a firefighter and using a police radio/scanner in the commission of a felony.



The charges are tied to an incident at the scene of a fire on February 13th.



Unadilla Township Police responded to assist fire crews with a structure fire on Van Syckle Court. During suppression efforts, Police said Clark arrived on scene in a personal vehicle equipped with emergency lights and siren he was using. He had minimal firefighting gear including a helmet, safety vest, and a radio.



Police say Clark identified himself as a Brighton firefighter, but the Brighton Area Fire Department had not been dispatched to assist.



Clark was not allowed to participate in firefighting efforts. Police were able to identify him and discovered he has a history of impersonating emergency personnel in various counties.



Clark is scheduled to be sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court May 11th.