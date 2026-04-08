Local Family To Continue Farming Genoa Township Cropland

April 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local family will continue farming some cropland for Genoa Township.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and unanimously approved a cropland agreement with Esper Farms for the 2026 crop year.



The township earlier acquired approximately 50.5-acres of farmland located on the south side of Crooked Lake Road, including the former Herbst farm property.



A memo states “the Township agreed to continue leasing the land for agricultural use under the same terms as the previous owner. At that time, the property was being farmed by the Esper family, and the Township maintained the existing lease arrangement at the same rate previously paid”.



For the 2025 crop year, the Esper’s submitted a renewal at the same rate of $55 but there were said to be some questions were raised regarding whether the lease rate reflected current market conditions.



Research determined the Township’s current rate was below market value and there was some competition from another family interested in farming the property, Hoisington Farms, for $100 per acre.



The Esper family, who has long historically farmed the property, submitted a revised lease proposal increasing their rate to $91.40 per acre.



It was explained technically the Esper family was to approach the township by the end of December to express their desire to continue to farm the property.



The township attorney stated the property was purchased by the township with certain grant funds from the state that required it to be a park but the state later agreed it could be farmed. However, the township had to obtain state approval and the agreement was not designed to be perpetual or an automatic-renewal in nature. It was noted the desired negotiation would come up at the end of the year so the family could make their plans or if the township decided not to farm the land.



The township said it received the proposed renewal from the Esper Family in February, after the December 31st deadline.



A letter from the Esper family said they’ve farmed the property for more than 20 years and that when they first signed with the township, they were told the township wanted to keep the price the same - so they were under the assumption that was still the case. The letter states they were notified in March someone offered more money to farm the property, and they didn’t get a chance to counter. It states “We would have been more than happy to pay more than what we are currently paying but we were never asked to pay more”.



Zach Esper spoke during call to the public to explain the situation – also noting they weren’t notified until March after they had already ordered all of the necessary fertilizer and seed etc. for the property.



It was stated during the meeting the USDA provides guidance for Livingston County per acre – this year it is $96, and last year was $104.



Trustee Bill Reiber made the motion to keep their business with the Esper family at $91.40 per acre – commenting the township has a good history with the family, and it has been good stewards of the property.