Escaped Milford Peacock Becomes Social Media Star

May 7, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The story of an escaped peacock from Milford has blown up on social media in recent weeks, with sightings in backyards and farms across the area.



D&D Farm owner Debbie Foster says her peacock took off a few weeks ago, with those on social media naming him "Bob" and posting pictures and videos of the bird hanging around backyard feeders or visiting other farms.



Foster says she's received about 50 or so calls about "Bob," and she's hoping to have him back soon.



She urges anyone who finds her peacock to call D&D Farm at (248) 249-3657.



Check out the video linked below.



Photo courtesy of Diana Ellis.