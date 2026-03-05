Escape Winter at Sunrise Rotary's Midnight in the Tropics Annual Charity Gala

March 5, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



“Put those shorts on, that Hawaiian shirt, sunglasses, whatever floats your boat.” That’s what Midnight in the Tropics coordinator Michael O’Brian recommends as the wardrobe requirements for this weekend’s annual charity gala.



He says it’s not a typical “stuffy” fundraiser, serving as a tropical escape during the winter season. The event starts at 5:30pm this Saturday, March 7 at Crystal Gardens in Howell.



Meanwhile, the Livingston County Sunrise Rotary Club has had to change venues over the years due to a growing number of ticket sales. The very first Midnight in the Tropics event was held in 2014 and has been a sell-out success ever since, raising more than $1.25 million to non-profit organizations and service providers selected by the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Foundation.



This year, the foundation will be supporting the Howell Veterans Association, Community Catalyst, and The Torch 180.



Tickets are still available. A link to the Midnight in the Tropics event page is posted below.