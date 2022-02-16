Suspect From Low Speed Pursuit Enters Cobb Plea

February 16, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Sentencing will be handed down to a man charged with multiple counts stemming from a drunk driving and police chase that began in the Village of Pinckney.



Lucas Erway of Plainwell, which is north of Kalamazoo, was charged in October with 3rd degree feeling a police officer, operating while intoxicated, and 3 counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. Officers with the Pinckney Police Department were on the lookout for a pick-up truck travelling on Dexter-Pinckney Road that was failing to maintain lanes. The vehicle was located on East Main Street, near Pearl Street. After stopping the truck, the driver fled north on D-19. A low-speed pursuit ended in the City of Howell, where the driver stopped and surrendered to police without incident.



At a pre-trial hearing in Livingston County Circuit Court in January, Erway plead no contest to all 5 counts. Court records state he had a lack of memory due to intoxication. In his plea, Erway asked for a Cobbs Evaluation. In a Cobbs Evaluation, the judge, if willing, indicates what the sentence could possibly be if the suspect were to plead guilty. Court records, again, show that through the Evaluation, Erway could be facing one year at Livingston County Jail and vehicle immobilization. If a harsher punishment is handed down at sentencing, the Cobbs plea would allow Erway to withdraw his plea and go to trial.



After originally being delayed due to last week’s winter storm, his sentencing is now set for Thursday, February 17th.