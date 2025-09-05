Erv Suida Grand Marshal For 41st Annual Fantasy of Lights Parade

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Recently retired Howell City Manager Erv Suida has been named the Grand Marshal of this year’s Fantasy of Lights Parade.



This marks the 41st anniversary of the popular parade that lights up downtown Howell – this year on Friday, November 28th



A release states “For 27 years, Suida has been a driving force behind Howell’s steady growth and community pride. Beginning his career with the Department of Public Works, he oversaw critical operations that kept the city running smoothly - from water and wastewater systems to parks and public spaces. His practical experience and dedication to service eventually led him to the role of City Manager; where he placed a strong emphasis on supporting staff, planning, and ensuring the city remained financially stable”.



Under his leadership, Howell saw meaningful improvements to public facilities, renewed energy in its downtown, and a culture of teamwork among city employees.



Known for his approachable leadership style, Erv has always been quick to credit the people around him - highlighting the value of collaboration and shared vision.



A U.S Army veteran, Suida is said to have brought “both discipline and heart to his work, guiding Howell through periods of growth and change while never losing sight of the community’s character”.



Suida was named "the Godfather" of the Howell Chamber's Knockout event in 2023.



As he steps into retirement, Suida “leaves behind a city that is stronger, more connected, and well-prepared for the future. His legacy is found not only in the projects completed during his tenure, but in the relationships built and the commitment to public service he inspired in others”.



The Fantasy of Lights Committee found Suida to be the perfect choice for this year’s parade – marking a tribute to his many years of dedication and service to the community.



The Fantasy of Lights is a cherished tradition that kick-offs the holiday season in Howell.



Starting the day after Thanksgiving, festivities begin at 3:30pm on State Street. Some include family friendly activities such as letters and photos with Santa, music and vendors along the “peppermint path”. The Fantasy 5K starts at 6pm, followed by the parade at 7pm.



This year’s parade theme is “Tinsel Toys and Twinkling Lights”. The parade will be led by Suida, and followed by various entries.



For more information regarding sponsorship information, parade float entry forms, events, and 5k race registration, visit the provided link.