Eric Trump Makes Campaign Stop In Brighton

October 21, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





President Trump’s son was in Michigan stumping for his father Tuesday, making a stop in Livingston County along the way.



The middle son of the President, Eric Trump spoke to supporters at Schlegel Sand & Gravel in DeWitt Township and then at Darling Farms in Willis. In between, he made a stop at the Livingston County Republican Party headquarters in Brighton, where he took a picture with about 100 supporters.



