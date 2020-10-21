Eric Trump Makes Campaign Stop In Brighton
October 21, 2020
By Jon King / jking@whmi.com
President Trump’s son was in Michigan stumping for his father Tuesday, making a stop in Livingston County along the way.
The middle son of the President, Eric Trump spoke to supporters at Schlegel Sand & Gravel in DeWitt Township and then at Darling Farms in Willis. In between, he made a stop at the Livingston County Republican Party headquarters in Brighton, where he took a picture with about 100 supporters.
Livingston County, Michigan ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/zpegfgf1sG— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 20, 2020
Trump told supporters at all of the stops that the polls, which show his father trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in Michigan, are wrong and that his father would pull out another upset win on November 3rd just as he did in 2016, when he won Michigan by just 10,704 votes despite polls at the time giving the lead to then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
A recent Detroit News and WDIV-TV poll of 600 likely Michigan voters surveyed from September 30th through October 3rd had Biden up by 9 percentage points over Trump, 48% to 39%. The poll had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.