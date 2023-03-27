Man Charged In Domestic Violence/Animal Torture Case Due In Court

March 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man accused of beating a puppy as a means of controlling a female victim in a disturbing domestic violence case is due in court next month.



Court records show 36-year-old Eric Savela is charged with one felony count of 1st degree killing/torturing animals, and a separate misdemeanor count of abandoning/cruelty to one animal.



During a press conference, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the case exemplifies violent crime, coercion and control in a domestic violence situation before later presenting still photos, disturbing videos, and other evidence.



Swanson said the couple’s eight-year relationship has been filled with domestic violence. He said it all came to a head in Livingston County in March of 2022 when Savela was living with a 37-year-old woman and their 7-month-old baby. The couple have three German Shepard dogs; 1-year-old Pluto, Juno, and Chief.



Swanson stated that Savela physically assaulted the woman while she was pregnant - prompting her to obtain a personal protection order and move to Genesee County. He said after the PPO, that the violence shifted from the female to the dogs, specifically the puppy.



Swanson stressed that it was important to remember that people in domestic violence situations are held captive; not just physically but emotionally, spiritually, personally - and all that happened in this case.



The woman installed surveillance cameras, which captured threats to the animals.



One video showed Savela shouting and threatening to zip-tie Pluto’s legs and whip him, while another showed Savela beating the dog with a belt - which could be heard crying. Videos were turned over to authorities, which resulted in Savela being taken into custody. A belt and a rope were recovered as evidence.



Swanson said the takeaway is that these situations happen every day where you can directly connect abuse, neglect, torture, and beating of animals in a domestic situation to domestic partners, children and more.



Savela is currently free on bond. He’s scheduled to appear for an exam April 6th.



A link to the video is provided, which contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.