Equipment Coming For Broadcasting Of County Meetings

March 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The broadcasting of meetings of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners has been approved, with equipment now on the way. The County’s Broadcast Committee, consisting of Commissioners Gary Childs, Doug Helzerman and Wes Nakagiri, was formed in 2017 during a proof of concept run to broadcast meetings through the end of 2018. The Committee later voted against continuing those services into 2019. But following public disapproval of that decision, the Committee began meeting again with a goal to evaluate the feasibility and interest in resuming recording meetings.



Childs has said previously that the consideration process was slow for “numerous reasons”, but feels broadcasting meetings is important in order to encourage residents to become more involved with and learn more about local government. He says the broadcast also lends to “total transparency”, noting that when the Committee voted to no longer continue with the services, he heard from many constituents who felt that the decision indicated that the Board had something to hide. Childs reassures that they don’t, and a recommendation to reinstitute the recording of full board meetings was unanimously approved by commissioners in February.



It was given final approval on Wednesday by the Finance Committee and then the full board. Childs says the equipment is now on order and should be in the county’s hands next month. After it is installed and tested, the Commission will begin broadcasting their Monday night meetings.