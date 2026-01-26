EPA Sued Over PFAS Pesticide Amid Widespread Contamination In Michigan

January 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / Public News Service / News@whmi.com



Michigan has more than 240 confirmed PFAS contamination sites - among the highest in the nation.



PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” don’t break down and can build up in the body.



Now, conservation groups from around the country are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over its approval of a new PFAS-based pesticide for use on major food crops, lawns, and golf courses.



Nathan Donley, Environmental Health Science Director for the Center for Biological Diversity, calls the decision alarming…"It was incredibly scary to see that we were approving a pesticide that is essentially never going to break down for use on pretty much every single crop you can think of."



The Environmental Protection Agency late last year launched an effort to discredit reports of its registration of pesticides considered “forever chemicals.” The agency had proposed registering five of those pesticides beginning in April and had approved two of them.



The agency took issue with how the new chemicals—cyclobutrifluram, isocycloseram, diflufenican, trifludimoxazin, and epyrifenacil—were being portrayed.



Supporters of the E-P-A’s decision say the agency followed federal law and based its approval on scientific risk assessments. They also argue the pesticide is needed to protect crops and maintain food production, and that restrictions and application limits are in place to minimize harm to people and the environment.



The lawsuit also raises questions about whether federal chemical approvals are driven more by industry influence than by public health and environmental protection.



Donley points to who is making those decisions, saying “Right now, the top four people in the chemicals office, all political appointees, are former lobbyists from groups that advocated for increased use of chemicals and pesticides in the past."



E-P-A studies on how the pesticide affects lab animals found it reduced testicle size, lowered sperm count, and caused liver damage - also posing a cancer risk. Australian regulators linked it to birth defects in fetal rats, though the E-P-A disputes that finding.



Photo: Public News Service