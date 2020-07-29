Environmental Groups Call For Stronger Line 5 Response

July 29, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Some water-quality groups say Michigan needs to take a stronger stance against Enbridge for its refusal to assume responsibility for losses related to a Line 5 oil pipeline failure in the Great Lakes.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced last week that the pipeline company has not agreed to provide a minimum of $900 million in liability insurance to cover all damages and losses caused to property or individuals due to the operation of the pipelines through the Straits of Mackinac. Liz Kirkwood, executive director of the advocacy group For Love Of Water (FLOW) says that while financial assurances are nice, they can't keep the Great Lakes whole.

"But ultimately the fate of Line 5 is really a race against time," says Kirkwood. "We're either going to act with the kind of prudence and precaution that we should or we will end up with a catastrophic disaster."



Kirkwood contends Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should begin the legal processes of decommissioning Line 5. Enbridge pledged to take full responsibility for the cleanup of any incident along its pipeline system, but state leaders are demanding a written commitment. But Kirkwood says this is just the latest development in what she calls "the Enbridge saga," and notes it's happening as Michigan marks the 10th anniversary of the Line 6B spill in the Kalamazoo River. "It was over $1 billion to clean up just along a 40 mile stretch," says Kirkwood. "And a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes themselves would be unprecedented in terms of the natural resource damage, to the tribal fisheries, to property damage."



Enbridge Line 5 pumps approximately 23 million gallons of oil across four miles of the lake each day. It was also recently learned that vessels hired by Enbridge may be responsible for recent damage to Line 5 in which a cable was dragged across the dual pipeline causing protective coating to be worn away and exposing bare metal. An anchor support on the dual pipeline was also damaged.



An Ingham County judge is now awaiting a report from federal regulators about whether the line is safe before deciding if Enbridge can once again use the east leg of the pipeline. Enbridge officials maintain that the damage done to the pipeline was not enough to threaten the safe operation of either segment.



Public News Service assisted with this report



Photo - Associated Press