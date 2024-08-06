Encore Youth Theater Presents Cinderella at Hartland High School

August 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



There's a big production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" at Hartland High School this weekend and next.



Members of the Encore Youth Theater appeared on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"Every week we have about five rehearsals a week, all lasting four hours," said Ibrahim, who plays Prince Charming. "Our amazing director Alyssa Caswell, she's been really pushing us to strive for the best performance we can get to."



"Our amazing choreographer Chris Eaton, she's been creating these beautiful dances for us."



The first showing of "Cinderella" is Friday evening, with afternoon shows Saturday and next weekend.



Click the links below to listen to the entire interview and details on how to purchase tickets.