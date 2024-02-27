Enchanted Oven Bakery Relocates To Salem Township

February 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular bakery has relocated to Salem Township.



The Enchanted Oven Café is located off North Territorial Road in the building formerly occupied by Flower Bar. It moved after outgrowing its original location in downtown Saline, which closed in July.



In addition to baked goods, breakfast and lunch are served. Owner Amber Wardia told MLive.com she’s exploring opening a second location to keep up with business, expand, and continue serving both longtime and new customers.



In a recent post on social media, Wardia said they’re continuing to implement new systems and improvements to better serve patrons.



Additionally, the business is hiring for an experienced cake decorator, baker, and customer service/bakery interns.