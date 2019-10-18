EMS Director Placed On Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

October 18, 2019

The head of Livingston County EMS has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.



EMS Director Jeff Boyd was placed on the unpaid leave Thursday, while his county-owned vehicle and keys to county facilities were confiscated. When asked about the issue. Livingston County Administrator Ken Hinton told WHMI that the county is undertaking a, “precautionary investigation and record review regarding the EMS Department. The Director has been placed on leave while the investigation is pending. Once the Board of Commissioners receives additional information it will determine if there are any issues with internal procedures and compliance.” Hinton further stated that it is, “common practice for the County to require employees on leave to return any County owned equipment in their possession while they are on leave status” and that the issue being investigated is, “related to documentation within the education function of the department.” Calls for comment have been placed to Boyd, but have not been returned.



Boyd was set to retire by the end of the year after more than 30 years of service to the county. His position has been posted since at least August. According to his LinkedIn page, Boyd became head of Livingston EMS in 1986 and also serves as the county’s Medical Examiner Coordinator. He served at various times also as head of the Livingston County Central Dispatch and Emergency Management departments. (JK)