Empty Bowl Project To Benefit Food Insecure Families, Individuals

October 30, 2019

An event this weekend will help raise awareness of food insecurity suffered by area children, families and seniors.



The Empty Bowl Project is a faction of the Community Sharing Outreach Center, which aids families in need in the Huron Valley School District. The Empty Bowl Project’s main event will take place this Sunday, November 3rd, from 12 to 3pm at Bakers of Milford, located on south Milford Road. The event will feature tastings of various soups made by community members, as well as a live auction of pies from Jeni's Ugly Pies and cakes from local bakeries to support a common cause - eliminating empty bowls.



According to their website, the Community Sharing Outreach Center’s core mission is providing food and services to help the economically disadvantaged children and families in the community. Event organizers say the idea of a simple meal of soup and bread is a way to humbly simulate the situation of the many families who are food insecure and rely on a basic meal as their main food source.



The Empty Bowl Project Main Event is the Community Sharing Center’s largest fundraiser of the year. Guests with bowls that have been painted this year specifically for the project can use those bowls as an entrance ticket. A wide selection of painted bowls will also be available at the door for a donation. More information about the event and Empty Bowl Project can be found at the link and attachment below.





