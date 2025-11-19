Employees: Value City Furniture Closing Stores in Novi, Ann Arbor and Lansing

November 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Employees of Value City Furniture confirm the stores in Novi, Ann Arbor and Lansing are closing their doors. A salespersons in Novi, who spoke to WHMI News, would only say that location remains open until everything inside is sold.



"We have certain things that are 25 percent off. We have things that are up to 50 percent off. A lot of our wall art and lamps, and things of that nature, are 50 percent off as of right now," she said.



Employees in Ann Arbor and Lansing confirmed they were liquidating their locations as well. A worker in Flint said that store is not on the chopping block, for now.



No timeline was given for the store closures, and Value City Furniture's parent company American Signature Furniture has yet to make a public announcement.



ASF last month announced it was closing four stores in Tennessee "as part of a broader initiative to realign its market presence and strengthen operations in its top-performing regions."



To assist with the store closing process, ASF has partnered with SB360 Capital Partners, a nationally recognized firm specializing in retail transitions and large-scale sales events, according to PR News.



