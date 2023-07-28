Fenton Woman Charged In Fatal Crash

July 28, 2023

A Fenton woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash.



46-year-old Emily Erichson-Vargo is charged with 2nd degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, and reckless driving causing death.



The charges were authorized earlier this month and are tied to a crash that happened on March 28th on White Lake Road in Tyrone Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 2015 GMC Canyon was traveling southbound on White Lake Road from Bennett Lake Road when the vehicle left the roadway near Forest Lake Drive. The vehicle struck several trees and overturned.



Erichson-Vargo suffered non-life threatening injuries and was hospitalized. 32-year-old Nathan Matweychek, a passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.



The Sheriff’s Office said at the time neither were wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor.



Erichson-Vargo is currently free on a $500,000 surety bond. She’s set to appear for a probable cause conference in 53rd District Court on August 1st.