Emergency Repairs on Brighton Lake Road

September 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Due to a water main break, Brighton Lake Road will be closed from Fairway Trails to Northern Ridge Drive in the City of Brighton.



Crews are on site now working to make the repair.



Some residents in the area of the break may experience interruptions in water service. City staff will notify those who will be affected as soon as possible.



Please see below for the closure and detour route.



Please contact us at dps@brightoncitymi.gov or (810) 225-8001 for questions or concerns.