Family Emergency Readiness Expo In Howell Saturday

August 9, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The Family Emergency Readiness Expo is coming to the City of Howell this weekend.



The expo is this Saturday from 9am to 5pm.



Organizers say there will be 16 speakers to help people learn how to cope, survive and prevail over disasters. Again this year, free child I.D. kits will be offered to help rescue missing, lost or runaway kids. There will also be readiness booklets, literature, and checklists.



Admission and parking are free. The expo is at the Livingston Educational Service Agency at 1425 West Grand River in Howell.



Visit the link for more information. Photo: www.readylivingston.org.