Emergency Operations Plans Approved For Howell Public Schools

December 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Emergency operations plans have been approved for Howell Public Schools.



Plans were approved at the December meeting of the Board of Education, during which Assistant Superintendent of Labor Relations and Personnel Liza Kelly provided an overview of the process.



Beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, school districts were required to work with law enforcement agencies to conduct a review of emergency operations plans for the district overall, as well as individual buildings. That includes a review of a vulnerability assessment and statewide school safety information and policies.



Every even-numbered year by January 1st, school boards are required to vote and approve emergency operations plans for the district.



Local law enforcement agencies must approve the plans prior. For HPS, that was previously done by Howell City Police and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. In order to expedite the process, Livingston County Emergency Management is now working with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post to review plans and make sure they are following everything required in legislation.



Kelly stated both of those agencies had affirmed that the plans for the district and buildings were appropriate and approved.



All plans include guidelines and procedures for school violence and attacks, threats of school violence and attacks, bomb threats, fires, weather related emergencies, and any instances of intruders.



There is also required information regarding parent-pupil reunification, threats to school sponsored activities whether occurring on school grounds or off-campus, a plan to train teachers regarding mental health, teacher-pupil safety, a plan to improve school and building security, an active violence protocol, and continuity of operations after an incident.



Specific details of the plans were shared with the board privately and are available for staff to view-only with no printing capability. Information is not available for any public viewing for security purposes.