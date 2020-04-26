Stay Safe While Cleaning Home For COVID-19

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



While many people are being extra duteous with cleaning to protect themselves from coronavirus local health and emergency officials are urging residents to do so in a safe manner.



Livingston County Emergency Management, and the Livingston County Health Department report that in recent months, calls to U.S. poison centers regarding cleaner and disinfectant exposures has increased by 20%. Cleaning is important in preventing the spread of COVID-19, but health and emergency officials want residents and their families to be safe and smart about it, offering these tips: Store chemicals, including hand sanitizer out of the reach of children. Health Promotion Coordinator Natasha Radke told WHMI in an email that the largest percentage of reported exposures occur among kids ages 0-5 , with ingestion being the most likely exposure route. Read and follow label directions. Don’t mix chemicals, and if diluting, only use water at room temperature, unless stated otherwise on the label. Always wear protective gear, and use cleaners in well-ventilated areas. If chemical exposure has occurred, get help from Poison Control immediately online at https://triage.webpoisoncontrol.org/#/exclusions by phone 1-800-222-1222.



Both the Livingston County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control have more information and tips for cleaning and disinfecting your home.



Check out the LCHD’s guide on household readiness at https://www.livgov.com/health/ph/Documents/Get-your-Household-Ready-for-Novel-Coronavirus.pdf



View the CDC’s tips at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/disinfecting-your-home.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/disinfecting-your-home.html