Emergency Management Department To Receive Federal Grant

May 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Emergency Management Department is set to receive grant money for its work in developing its preparedness plan.



The department applied for and received a federal grant award for the fiscal year 2020-2021 Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Grant Program in support of the county’s Local Emergency Planning Committee.



Emergency Management Coordinator Therese Cremonte told the county Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee on Monday that, if willing, they are eligible for $2,375, with a 25% match. That match comes to around $594, but Cremonte told the committee it’s a soft match, meaning they can pay for it in-kind, through the use of their office space. She said the committee has used their 169-square-feet of space at $20 per square foot to do their planning and holding their meetings. The $3,380 that comes out to, Cremonte said, more than compensates for the match.



Cremonte said they take part in the program every year and always meet the criteria. The resolution to approve the award agreement states that the Local Emergency Planning Committee will utilize the funding to identify hazardous material sites and enhance hazardous materials response planning within Livingston County.



Gaining approval from the Public Safety Committee, that resolution will now go to the full Board of Commissioners for final consideration at an upcoming meeting.