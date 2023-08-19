Pilot Makes Emergency Plane Landing in Brighton

August 19, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The pilot of a small airplane was injured when the light plane he was flying made an emergency landing at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the city of Brighton. No one on the ground was injured and no property damage occurred on the ground as a result of the incident.



Brighton City Police say the pilot, who was flying out of Pontiac to Tennessee, “lost his engine" and the aircraft went down in a small body of water at the end of Advance Street, west of Grand River. First responders found the pilot - who was the lone occupant - sitting on top of the aircraft when they arrived.



Michigan State Police of the Brighton post, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Brighton Area Fire Authority all responded to the scene. The pilot, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment of minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Authority and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the accident.