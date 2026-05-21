Westbound I-96/M-14 At I-275 To Close Friday Morning
May 21, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
An emergency road repair is prompting a full closure of westbound I-96/M-14 at I-275 tomorrow morning.
That emergency repair requires the full closure on Friday from 5am-7am.
All westbound traffic will be detoured to northbound I-275.
The detour is to go north to westbound I-96 to southbound US-23 to M-14.
MDOT is reconstructing M-14/I-96 between Sheldon Road and Newburgh Road in Plymouth Township and the City of Livonia.
A link to the project page is provided.
Construction locations can be found at Michigan.gov/drive.
MDOT reminds motorists to “please drive slowly and safely through our work zones”.