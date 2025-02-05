Ember Joins LACASA as New Canine Advocate

February 5, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



LACASA has a new four-legged employee.



Ember, a nearly 2-year-old black labrador retriever, recently joined LACASA as a canine advocate.



In her new role, Ember will help provide support and reduce anxiety for victims involved in the criminal justice system at LACASA.



“We are so excited to welcome Ember to the LACASA family,” President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said. “Canine Advocates play a vital role in our work, offering unconditional love and support to survivors during a time of great vulnerability. Ember’s friendly demeanor and gentle spirit will be a tremendous asset as we continue to provide healing and hope to those in need.”



The organization’s previous canine advocate, Penny, recently passed away following a cancer diagnosis. Penny was with LACASA for a decade.



“While we will always miss Penny, we know that Ember will carry on her legacy with grace and compassion,” Schrandt said. “We are grateful to have Ember join our team and look forward to the positive impact she will have on the lives of survivors.”



Ember underwent specialized training through Leader Dogs for the Blind and the Canine Advocacy Center. She passed all required exams to work with individuals who have experienced trauma. LACASA said she is already at work, providing comfort during the forensic interview process, court proceedings and ongoing support.



While training to be a leader dog, it was discovered that Ember has allergies. It was determined that it would be difficult for her to get medication when needed for someone who is blind or visually impaired, so she was purchased for LACASA by a donor.



LACASA was one of the first agencies of its kind to have a canine advocate on staff, and remains the only one in the state to own their own dog.



Schrandt said the dogs give the people testifying a chance to put their anxieties and stress on the dog instead of carrying it themselves. She talked about a case that Penny assisted with.



“It was a horrific case and the child had a hard time testifying,” she said. “When Penny got up there, he petted her and shared his whole story. When he got off the stand he said to the team, ‘did you see that?’ The staff commented on him and said ‘oh you did such a good job. Yes, you did it, buddy, you did great.’ He looked at them like they were crazy and said ‘not me, Penny. Did you see how nervous she was? I had to pet her to calm her down. She was so nervous.’”



A memorial service is planned for Penny in the spring. She will be buried outside the agency’s Home for Good on Tooley Road in Howell. Schrandt said they also plan to have a memorial garden created for Penny. A tree and plaque will be placed during the service.



(photo credit: LACASA)