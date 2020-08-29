Charity Car Show To Benefit Hurricane Laura Victims

August 29, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A community-interest group is holding a charity event to help victims of a natural disaster. Hurricane Laura touched shores as one of the strongest storms to hit the United States, devastating portions of Texas, Louisiana, and then Arkansas. To help bring relief to victims, Howell Elks Lodge 2168 is holding a Hurricane Laura Charity Car Show this Thursday, September 3rd.



The Elks are partnering again with DRAW, or Disaster Relief at Work. DRAW is a non-profit dedicated to providing relief services to communities hit by natural disasters like hurricanes under the premise that a natural disaster is one of the “very few times in human experience where a person or family goes from everyday life to rock bottom, instantly.” DRAW and the Howell Elks have teamed up several times before, including in recent years following hurricanes Irma and Florence.



At the event, the Elks are promising great cars, live music, a 50/50 raffle, and food and drink specials. The biggest needs are clothes lines, laundry soap, tarps, masks, insect repellant, and buckets and lids. Donations can be dropped off anytime under the front side entry at the lodge.



The lodge is located at 2830 East Grand River in Genoa Township. Monetary donations are also welcome, and may be made at the lodge, or on DRAW’s website, www.drawbuckets.org.



(Photo- Google)