Roundabout Project Starts Next Week In White Lake Township

May 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lengthy road reconstruction and roundabout project kicks off next week in White Lake Township.



The Road Commission for Oakland County issued a permit to allow White Lake Township to close Elizabeth Lake Road from M-59/Highland Road to Teggerdine Road from May 22nd through approximately October 1st.



The closure is necessary for the reconstruction of Elizabeth Lake Road - a project that officials say will bring significant safety improvements.



Improvements include construction of a roundabout at the Elizabeth Lake Road/Town Center Boulevard intersection, pedestrian sidewalks/crosswalks, street lighting, on-street parking, and a road that will better accommodate future development.



Residential, business and emergency access will be maintained during the work.

The detour for thru-traffic is M-59/Highland Road to Teggerdine Road, back to Elizbeth Lake Road, and vice versa.



That section of Elizabeth Lake Road carries approximately 7,250 vehicles daily.