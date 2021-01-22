Upcoming Webinar To Feature Congresswoman Slotkin

January 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming webinar will feature Livingston County’s voice in Congress.



8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will be discussing a variety of topics during the virtual event on Friday, January 29th at 10am. Federal relief efforts, the PPP Program, recent riots at the U.S. Capitol and everything federal are among some issues expected to be covered. There will also be time set aside for questions and answers with the Holly Democrat.



The event is being hosted by the Livingston County Chamber Alliance, which consists of the Greater Brighton, Howell Area and Hartland Area Chambers of Commerce.



Those interested in attending are asked to register for the event. Attendance will be limited to the first 100 people who register. A link is provided and the webinar flyer is provided.