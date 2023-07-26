Raise the Wage Act Reintroduced; Slotkin Original Co-Sponsor

July 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Congresswoman helped re-introduce legislation to raise the federal minimum wage that she originally co-sponsored.



District 7 Representative Elissa Slotkin joined House Democrats Tuesday to reintroduce the Raise the Wage Act. The legislation would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028, phase out the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers and individuals with disabilities, and ensure that the minimum wage keeps up with the national median wage in the future.



The federal minimum wage has not increased for more than 14 years – the longest such period in U.S. history. Slotkin said today, one in eight American workers are paid wages that leave them in poverty, even when working full-time and year round.



Raising the federal minimum wage to $17 by 2028 would directly affect 535,000 Michiganders, 12.4% of the state’s workforce.



Slotkin commented “If you work 40 hours a week, you should not live in poverty. This legislation will make a meaningful difference for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders by putting more money in their pockets – plain and simple. Our workers have kept our economy moving despite challenges like the pandemic and inflation, and it’s time we ensure they make a liveable wage. And because this increase will take effect gradually, it will ensure our small businesses have time to manage the change”.



There has been opposition expressed by some in the restaurant industry related to a tip credit that would be phased out nationwide as part of the initial proposal.