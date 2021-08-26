Slotkin Joins President Biden For Signing Of PAWS Act Into Law

August 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Congresswoman joined President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday to witness the PAWS Act or Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act be signed into law.



8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin has led the PAWS Act in two consecutive Congresses, which will help connect veterans with service dogs in their communities via a new program administered by the Veterans Affairs Administration. The bill was sponsored by Slotkin and Ohio Republican Steve Stivers, who recently retired from the House.



At a virtual press conference following the signing, Slotkin commented that it was a very difficult climb getting this done because the VA was a bit resistant and likes to have a lot of research and studies. She noted they had ten years of scientific studies and felt it was time to get this done. Slotkin further said it was an important win because it was built as a bi-partisan bill and had overwhelming support.



Slotkin noted that an average of 20 veterans die by suicide every day and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is as a huge contributing factor – adding PTSD impacts between 11% and 30% of veterans who served. She says research conducted has further shown that working with service dogs alleviates the symptoms of PTSD, leading to better interpersonal relationships, lower risk of substance abuse, and overall better mental health.



Slotkin said the bill is personal for her because her husband is a 30-year veteran and her stepdaughter is a current active duty member of the Army but also because there are two organizations in Michigan’s 8th District with this mission. She most recently visited the non-profit Blue Star Service Dogs in Pinckney. Slotkin says she got to see in action what it means to have veterans suffering from PTSD come every week and learn to train their dogs. She says it gets them out of the house and for some for the time in years gets them back on a normal routine – adding the dogs provide purpose, responsibility, and meaning. Slotkin said it helps some veterans who have trouble with social anxiety to re-enter society and also just gives them a buddy to help keep their morale up when their feeling low.



Blue Star Service Dogs Executive Director Christine Myran said when service members come home, they grapple with all kinds of invisible injuries, including PTSD. She says the research is clear on the range of benefits a service dog can provide for veterans experiencing those kinds of symptoms, which is why they’re thrilled to see the pilot program become law. Myran added that providing support to veterans is essential for helping with their transition back to civilian life and this law will make a real difference for those making that journey.



The PAWS Act begins in 180 days and is a five-year pilot program. Slotkin said there will be at least five participating VA locations and she is pushing to make Michigan one of those. The bill passed the House in May and the Senate in August with overwhelming bipartisan support.



A link to a YouTube recording of the press conference is provided.