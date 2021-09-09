Slotkin, Rogers To Host Panel Discussion For 9/11 Anniversary

September 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Congresswoman will be part of a live-streamed event tonight marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.



“Toward a More Perfect Union: 9/11 Twenty Years Later” will be held at Oakland University at 6pm.



8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin will join former Congressman Mike Rogers for a panel discussion focused on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, as well as the war in Afghanistan and the state of U.S. homeland security. Roop Raj of Fox 2 Detroit will moderate the discussion.



The event will be live-streamed and can be accessed through the provided link. AP Photo.