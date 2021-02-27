Congresswoman Honors Exemplary Brighton, Hartland Residents In Speeches

February 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com







A female eagle scout and a local businessman who passed away last month have been honored by 8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.



The Holly Democrat honored three exemplary 8th District residents on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday. They included Hartland’s Jessica Witkowski, one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the country, and Brighton’s Marcus Goller, a local community leader and small business owner who passed away last month. Goller owned and operated the Brighton Coffeehouse and Theater alongside his wife and their two kids, which Slotkin said was a mainstay in downtown Brighton.



Slotkin also honored Jessica Witkowski, a young woman said to be making a difference in her hometown of Hartland. For her efforts, she has earned the distinct honor of being one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the country. Drawn by the Scouts’ emphasis on environmental stewardship, service to community, and development of leadership skills, Witkowski joined the Scouts two years ago as a sophomore in high school, shortly after they opened membership to girls. Slotkin said Witkowski then set her sights on a lofty goal: being a part of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.



Video of Slotkin’s remarks on the House floor can be found through the attached press release.