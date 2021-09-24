Howell Student Competes For National Merit Scholarship

September 24, 2021

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com





A Howell High School student is one of a select number still alive nationally for a prestigious scholarship.



Senior Elisabeth Bonanni has been named a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Less than 1-percent of all U.S. high school seniors make it to this stage. Merit Scholar designees are selected based on their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in college studies. To become a finalist, Bonanni will need to complete a detailed application and essay that proves her academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, honors, and awards. She must also be endorsed by a school official.



Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock said, in a release, that being selected as a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist is a great accomplishment that few students achieve. He said that everyone at the school and in the Howell Public Schools district is very proud of Bonanni and wishes her the best of luck as she advances onto the next stage of the competition.