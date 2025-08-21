11-Year-Old Helps During Medical Emergency

August 21, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



An 11-year-old was honored for his actions in an emergency during a ribbon cutting in Brighton Wednesday.



Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce President Karen Storey shared a Reel on Facebook encouraging the community to come out to celebrate both the addition of El Patron into the chamber and also the son of one of the restaurant’s employees.



Storey said the incident took place on July 11 during Taste of Brighton. Michelle Allen from Planted had a drop in blood sugar and she went over to the information booth being run by the Chamber for help, where Storey and her husband were volunteering. The El Patron booth was next to them and Storey went over to get something to bring her blood sugar back up. Noe Maldonado didn’t hesitate to step in and got her a Dr. Pepper, a piece of fruit and a protein bar.



When asked how he knew what to do, he said one of his friends has diabetes and learned what to do from helping his friend before.



“His actions remind us of the very heart of our Chamber community: neighbors helping neighbors, people supporting people and businesses building not just commerce, but true connection,” Storey said.



Chief of Police Brent Pirochta, Brighton Deputy Fire Chief Brian Siriani and City Manager Gretchen Gomolka were all on hand. Pirochta awarded Vasquez a commendation and Gomolka gave him a key to the city.



Maldonado said the best thing to do if you find yourself in a similar situation is to stay calm.