11 People Reportedly Exposed to Avian Flu from Oakland Co. Flock; 2 Showing Flu-Like Symptoms

January 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Multiple people were reportedly exposed to the highly infectious avian flu by an Oakland County backyard flock.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the infection following an investigation by the department and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.



This is the second case of avian flu found in an Oakland County flock since the virus was first detected in the state in 2022.



According to articles from The Detroit News and The Detroit Free Press, two people are showing symptoms of the illness, and a further nine were exposed after they had direct contact with the flock. Both articles cited Bill Mullan, spokesperson for Oakland County Executive David Coulter.



Mullan told the publications that two people are undergoing testing after showing flu-like symptoms. Both are in isolation.



Avian flu is easily spread between birds and other animals, such as cattle. Coming into contact with infected animals, equipment or clothing worn while in contact with the infected animals can spread the disease.



The CDC recommends properly handling and cooking all poultry and eggs. A link to their recommendations is below. They also said the public health risk associated with avian flu remains low.



Since the start of 2024, there have been 66 confirmed cases across the U.S. and one death in Louisiana.



No infected birds or bird products are allowed to enter the commercial food chain.



The flock is currently under quarantine, and officials say the infected birds will be “depopulated” to prevent the spread.



Owners and caretakers of domestic birds should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing and coughing or an increase in sick birds. If you suspect avian flu in domestic birds, immediately contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after hours).



Anyone who notices unusual or unexplained deaths in wild bird populations should report the cases to the MDNR. Reports can be submitted using the DNR’s Eyes in the Field app by choosing the Diseased Wildlife option under Observation Forms or by calling the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.