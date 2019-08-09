Electronic Waste Collection Set For Next Weekend In Howell

August 9, 2019

A recycling event is coming up for residents wishing to properly dispose of unwanted electronics.



The Livingston County Solid Waste Program will hold their electronic-waste collection on Saturday, August 17th, from 9am to 1pm, in the parking lot of the East Complex of the Livingston County Offices in Howell behind the Aldi’s grocery store. The collection provides a free and convenient opportunity for local residents and small businesses with less than ten employees to safely recycle electronic waste. Items that will be accepted include TV’s, computers, printers, monitors, and laptops. For computers and related items, residents should remove, wipe, erase or drill a hole through the hard drive.



The collection is made possible through a grant from Chem-Trend Inc. in cooperation with the Livingston County Drain Commissioner-Solid Waste Program. For a full list of acceptable items, click the link below. (JK)