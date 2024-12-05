Electric Ramen Temporarily Closed In Genoa Township

December 5, 2024

A popular noodle spot in Genoa Township is temporarily closed.



A recent roof replacement posed some major, unforeseen challenges for Electric Ramen, located off Grand River that forced it to temporarily close but all options are apparently on the table.



The eatery posted the following on social media:



Serving up our modern, rule-breaking ramen has been an absolute thrill. Watching you embrace this bold spin on tradition—sharing your feedback, hyping us up, and proving that ramen doesn’t need rules—has been everything we dreamed of and more.



But sometimes, life throws curveballs. During a recent roof replacement, we ran into some major, unforeseen challenges that are forcing us to temporarily close our operations. This wasn’t our choice, and it’s definitely not the way we wanted to start #soupseason - but here we are.



Here’s where we stand: We’re using this pause to rethink and explore all the options available for what’s next.



Relocating is on the table, and our all-electric setup gives us the freedom to fit almost anywhere—no hood system required. If you know of a spot where Electric Ramen could spark back to life, hit us up.



This isn’t just about ramen; it’s about the community we’ve built with you. We’re endlessly grateful for your love and support through all of this. Electric Ramen is more than a place—it’s a movement—and while the road ahead is uncertain, one thing’s for sure: we’re not done breaking the rules.



Stay tuned, stay bold, and thank you for being part of our story.



With love and determination,

Electric Ramen