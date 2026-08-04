Election Results - August 4th Primary

August 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MICHIGAN GUBERNATORIAL



Jocelyn Benson wins Democratic nomination for governor in Michigan over Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.



Trump-endorsed John James wins the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan over wealthy businessman Perry Johnson.





STATE RACES



10th Congressional District - Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard wins the Republican nomination. He's the son of Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, and will fill the seat vacated by John James. Christina Hines wins the Democratic primary.



7th Congressional District - Will Lawrence wins the Democratic primary and will face Republican incumbent Tom Barrett in November.





NON-PARTISAN LOCAL JUDICIAL RACE



44th Circuit Court – Non-Incumbent Seat – Candidate Andrea Banfield garnered the most votes at 11,769. Candidates Kristina S. Lyke had 11,233; Mark Gatesman 11,212; Christopher Candela 7,772; and Mary Ellen Hayes 3,488. Banfield and Lyke move on to the November General Election.





CONTESTED LOCAL RACES



-Genoa Township Clerk – Incumbent Rick Soucy was the top vote-getter at 1,603. Challengers Candie Hovarter received 1,032 while Debbie McCormick received 477. Soucy will face Democrat Matthew McClanahan in November for the partial term that runs through November 2028.



-Genoa Township Board – Republican Bruce Hundley will face Democrat Ty T. Cole for a trustee seat that carries a partial term through November 2028.



-Howell Township Board – John Marhofer II won the Republican nomination for a trustee seat carrying a partial term through November of 2028. He’ll run un-opposed this November. Marhofer received 483 votes. Candidates Laura Wilkerson received 290, and Jeffrey A. Smith received 179.





LOCAL PROPOSALS



-Cohoctah Township Road Millage Passes - 611 “yes” votes, 316 “no” votes



-Fowlerville Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Passes – 2,180 “yes” votes, 1,577 “no votes”



-Village of Fowlerville Mosquito Control Program Millage Passes – 388 “yes” votes, 114 “no” votes



-Hartland Township Fire Millage Passes – 2,869 “yes” votes, 1,729 “no” votes



-Hamburg Township Police Millage Passes – 4,177 “yes” votes, 3,392 “no” votes



-Howell Township Road Millage Renewal Passes – 1,314 “yes” votes, 668 “no” votes



-Livingston County Veterans Services Millage Renewal Passes – 39,656 “yes” votes, 15,893 “no” votes



-Pinckney Community Public Library Millage Passes – 1,498 “yes” votes, 1,170 “no” votes



-Pinckney Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Passes – 5,216 “yes” votes, 3,499 “no” votes





All election results are considered un-official until certified by the Board of Canvassers.



Complete results are available on the Livingston County Clerk's webpage. That link is provided.



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