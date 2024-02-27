Voters Cast Ballots In Michigan's Presidential Primary Election

February 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s Election Day with voters casting ballots for the state's presidential primaries.



Michigan is a critical 2024 battleground state and holding Republican and Democratic primary elections.



Polls are open until 8:00 tonight. Absentee ballots must also be returned by 8.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley told WHMI just over 3,200 voters voted during the early voting period, which was almost a 2% turnout of registered voters.



Approximately 32,300 absentee ballots were issued and of those, around 83% had been returned as of around 5pm.



It’s been a relatively quiet day locally when it comes to the rate of return for absentee ballots.



Hundley said a lot of times on election day they’ll see a pretty quick and steady increase in voters returning absentee ballots. However, she said there actually wasn’t a big percentage change in the number of absentee ballots returned from this morning to early evening – around 1% or 2% - which was unusual.



Michigan has moved up the date of the presidential primary election. The state's presidential primaries going forward will take place on the fourth Tuesday in February.



Hundley said historically, local presidential primary turnout will fall somewhere between 30% to 42% and she expects that to be the case.



Local election results can be accessed later tonight on the Livingston County Clerk’s webpage. That link is provided.