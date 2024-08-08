New Legislative Changes Could Impact Election Night Results

August 8, 2024

New changes in state laws could impact the un-official results from Tuesday’s Primary Election in some municipalities.



As it turns out, the legislature approved some changes that didn’t take effect until this year and will impact elections going forward. It could also change the un-official local results from Tuesday during the canvas process. Notably - there were some extremely close races in Genoa and Hamburg Townships so those results could change.



All results are considered un-official until certified by the Board of Canvassers. The board convened this morning in the historic Livingston County Courthouse.



For the recent legislative changes:



MCL 168.766(3) gives a voter until 5pm on Friday, August 9th to cure a signature deficiency on an absent voter (AV) ballot return envelope. There are AV ballots in Livingston County that may be tabulated during the canvass process if voters cure their signature deficiency prior to the deadline. For example, a signature deficiency could be that a voter forgot to sign their name on the envelope so they are given an opportunity to fix or “cure” it.



In addition, MCL 168.759a(18) allows AV ballots from military and overseas voters (MOVE) postmarked on or before Election Day and received within 6 days after Election Day to be tabulated. Outstanding MOVE ballots received before close of business on Monday, August 12th, will be tabulated. In the past, ballots had to be received by 8pm on Election Day like all others.





Those are two reasons there could be changes between un-official and official results from Tuesday's Primary Election.



Due to the laws going forward, it will mean that results from an Election Night won’t be an accurate representation and actual results won’t be known for roughly a week after an election.



With all of that being said, the canvas now cannot be completed until Tuesday at the earliest.



More information can be accessed on the Livingston County Clerk’s Facebook page.