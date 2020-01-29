Dog Training Facility Proposed In Howell Twp.

January 29, 2020

Howell Township’s Planning Commission had positive feedback on early plans for a proposed dog training facility.



Dan and Rachael Brinkman are looking to bring Einstein Dog Training to 4.2 acres of property located at 4640 West Grand River. The pair also owns the Einstein Dog Training facility in Fenton; however, the Brinkmans’ only have a lease on the building through January 31st.



Dan Brinkman attended a meeting Tuesday of the Township’s Planning Commission who discussed the application for a Special Land Use Permit, as well as a preliminary and final site plan review for the business. A public hearing for the permit was held, though no one was in attendance to speak for or against the request.



Township Planner Paul Montagno says the zoning district in which the facility would be located, Neighborhood Service Commercial, does allow for that type of land use as the applicant is not planning on boarding any of the dogs at the building. Indoor classes, held “seldom” outdoors, would be offered at the facility, while more intense programs would be conducted off-site by Einstein Dog trainers. Members of the Planning Commission wanted more information on the aforementioned issue to guarantee that dogs going through the long-term training program would not be kept at the facility, which Dan Brinkman confirmed. Brinkman says Einstein Dog Training currently employs eight trainers, which only supervise one dog at a time. Classes offered at the facility will typically allow for 8 to 10 participants.



Montagno did note that there were several crucial items missing from the proposed plans and that the Planning Commission may want further information before moving forward with a recommendation to the Board of Trustees. Among the items still needing to be addressed are details about landscaping, noise, waste disposal, and lighting. Details are also still needed regarding maintenance, storm water facilities, and building measurements for a proposed addition to a building that is already onsite.



A few of the Planning Commission members were comfortable approving the Brinkmans’ permit request and site plans, but others felt they wanted the outstanding issues addressed before making a recommendation to approve or deny the application. The Commission voted to postpone action on both items until their next meeting, which is set for February 25th.



In a January 1st Facebook post by Einstein Dog Training, it was announced that the business was in the process of closing a loan on its first building. The onsite building is just over 4,000 square-feet with a grooming salon, and four acres of property with roughly two acres fenced in. The post also stated that the applicants were approved for building an addition of 7,200 square-feet for the training arena. The owners plan to add several services with the new building, including grooming, a variety of day services, and private rental of the training arena and outdoor fenced in property. (DK)



Photos from Einstein Dog Training Facebook page.