8th District Students Sought For Art Competition

March 4, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





A nationwide high school arts competition is underway and local students are encouraged to enter.



The Congressional Arts Competition, sponsored by the Congressional Institute, recognizes and encourages artistic talent across the country. 8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s office says the competition is open to all high school students residing in the district, which includes all of Ingham and Livingston counties, and a portion of northern Oakland County.



The winning artist will be flown to Washington, D.C., for a reception and award presentation at the end of June and have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol. Submissions are due by March 15th. That will be followed by a display at the Howell Carnegie Public Library from April 15th through May 15th, with a reception and awards ceremony set for April 25th at the library.



The winning artwork will be on display for one year in Washington D.C., and the 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finalists will be displayed in Slotkin’s D.C., Lansing and Rochester Hills offices. Details on how to enter are available below.