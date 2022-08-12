Eight Mile/Currie Road Roundabout Complete

August 12, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One roundabout down, one left to go.



The Road Commission for Oakland County opened the Eight Mile/Currie Road roundabout on the Lyon Township border with Salem Township this week. The intersection had been closed since April 18th for roundabout construction.



Now, the Nine Mile/Currie Road intersection is closed for roundabout construction. The intersection will be closed through mid-October. During the closure, residential access will be maintained via the Eight Mile Road/Currie Road roundabout.



The Road Commission reminds that Currie Road from Eight Mile to Nine Mile Road remains closed to thru-traffic until approximately mid-October for gravel-road paving.



The approximately $4.4 million project is mostly funded with federal road dollars. The remaining cost is being split between RCOC and Lyon Twp., with the Washtenaw County Road Commission contributing to the Eight Mile/Currie roundabout.



The project includes asphalt paving of Currie Road from Eight Mile Road to Nine Mile Road, which was previously gravel; construction of the single-lane roundabout at the Eight Mile Road/Currie Road intersection; construction of a “compact” single-lane roundabout at the Nine Mile Road/Currie Road intersection; drainage improvements; new concrete curbs and gutters; and new signs and pavement markings.



The detour for the Currie Road closure is Seven Mile Road to Napier Road to Ten Mile Road, back to Currie Road and vice versa.



The detour for Nine Mile traffic during the Nine Mile Road/Currie Road intersection closure is Nine Mile Road to Griswold Road to Ten Mile Road to Napier Road, back to Nine Mile Road and vice versa.



Construction completion is expected in mid-October. More information is available in the provided link.