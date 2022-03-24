EGLE Awards Local Counties, Township Scrap Tire Collection Grants

March 24, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Multiple area-agencies will be receiving funding to help with the removal of potential environmental and human hazards.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or EGLE, has announced this week that 2 Livingston County entities and 1 in neighboring Washtenaw County will receive grants for the collection and recycling of scrap tires. This funding will help to pay for community scrap tire drop-off events and other related tire cleanups.



The Livingston County Department of Public Works will receive $4,000 and Cohoctah Township will be getting $2,000. The Washtenaw County Department of Public Works will be the recipient of $14,000. In total, EGLE is awarding 92 projects a total of $674,000 for scrap tire collection and recycling.



The department reports that improperly dumped scrap tires pose a fire risk to the environment, and risk to humans in that they can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. More than 10-million scrap tires are generated annually in Michigan. EGLE reports that these tires can be turned into mulch, tire-derived fuel, incorporated into roads, shredded, and used for aggregate.



More information and a list of registered organizations that can process or recycle tires can be found at www.Michigan.gov/ScrapTires.



Find a scrap tire collection event at www.Michigan.gov/RecyclingDirectory.



(Photo: wikipedia)